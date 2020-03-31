Last Day in March COVID-19 Numbers – Iowa Cases 73 Local Cases 0

Today the office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the lastest COVID-19 cases in Iowa. Iowa is reporting 73 more cases, down from yesterday, and 1 death.

With today’s 73 cases, Iowa has now reported a total of 493, the state has also reported 7 deaths as a result of COVID-19. There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Listening Area Update – Yesterday the Iowa Department of Public Health said even in counties that have no confirmed cases, like a number of our listening area towns and counties, you should use caution as if there was. The IDPH says more counties are added daily, so even if the virus hasn’t been confirmed in areas, it could still be in those unconfirmed areas. Last week Faribault County, Minnesota confirmed their first case in a teenager. Today, they released a second case has been confirmed in the county.

Locally –

Cerro Gordo 7

Hancock 3

Faribault, MN 2 1 more today

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

NEW CASES – March 31st

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years)

Harrison County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Jones County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years)

Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 child (0-17), 5 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Minnesota Update

Minnesota border counties have reported 46 cases. Faribault county reported another confirmed case today making there total two. Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Border Counties Cases

