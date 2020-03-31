GHV Schools Successfully Switch to Online and Distance Learning During Pandemic

School districts are having to make changes during this pandemic season and one of the critical changes is to online learning. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School Districts have successfully made that change. Dianne Hinders who is the Curriculum Coordinator for the district described the online method now in place.

Students still have access to necessary materials to continue their learned skills which is important should in-school classes resume. Students may be out of the classroom setting for almost a month if not more resulting in a possible loss of the learned skills and information from a lack of reinforcement.

Students will work on the assignments, readings, and activities and submit them online or through other means. The district is working on making improvements where necessary to further enhance the educational experience for its students.