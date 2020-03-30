Wallace “Wally” Burton Winden age 92 of Lake Mills, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

It was Wally’s choice to be cremated and inurnment will take place at Bristol Township Cemetery, rural Joice at a later date. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221