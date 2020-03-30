New Week – 88 More COVID-19 Cases in Iowa and 1 More Locally

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health just released the first numbers of the week and again, cases are on the rise in Iowa.

IDPH says Iowa has 88 for more cases for a total of 424. In our listening area, Cerro Gordo is reporting 1 more case. This is the largest amount of cases reported by the state in one day to date. The state is also reporting two more deaths to bring the death total to 6. Cases went up every day last week besides Sunday. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Listening Area Update – A number of listening area counties haven’t had a positive case yet, but others have, including Cerro Gordo, which has had one daily for the past four days.

Cerro Gordo 7 – 1 more today

Hancock 3

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

New Cases

Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

We will air the 2:30 p.m. news conference as usually scheduled. KIOW will broadcast that news conference live on the radio and worldwide at KIOW.com. KIOW and KIOW.com will have updates on the latest information regarding the coronavirus.

Minnesota Update

Last week Minnesota reported its first case in Faribault County. Minnesota border counties have reported 44 cases. Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

