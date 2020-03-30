Lawson Sentenced on Fraudulent Practice Charges

John Lawson, Jr. of Buffalo Center, was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development between January 1, 2017 and March 2, 2019.  Lawson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.  The civil penalty was suspended. Lawson was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.