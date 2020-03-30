Hancock County May Monitor Employee Temps

Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington

One of the most common indicators of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, is elevated temperature. In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington recommended Monday to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors that prior to coming to work, elected officials and their employees should test their body temperature for fever.

Buffington says the Iowa Department of Public Health recommended standards of when not to come to work is a fever of 100.4 or greater.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will continue to discuss updates and possible considerations on Covid-19 mitigation efforts, but Buffington’s words of wisdom for now are do what’s right for the communities – practice social distancing, wash your hands constantly, refrain from touching your face, and of course, stay home if you are ill.