Garner Hayfield Ventura Schools Have Begun Free Lunch Program During Closure

Most area districts are either beginning or have begun a free lunch program to address students in need during the closure of schools due to the pandemic. Garner Hayfield Ventura is one of those districts. Kathy Zobrist is in charge of the program.

The program is similar to that of other districts and includes pick up points throughout the district.

The meals are cold lunches consisting of proteins, grains, fruits or vegetables and a carton of milk. Parents or guardians can come by the pick up points and get the lunches for their students.

The district’s program uses volunteers and carefully monitors them.

Because of the circumstances of more and more people having to stay home, Zobrist has more than enough volunteers for now to help with the program.

The program will continue until school resumes upon the Governors recommendation.