Online and Broadcast Church Services for the 5th Sunday of Lent

The following are the online and broadcast church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. We encourage all churches to update us with online broadcast services when they become available. This is a our weekly feature at this time every Sunday.

Forest City:

First Baptist Church at 18508 Highway 9. Services are today at 10 am at fbcforest city.org/church.

First Congregational Church at 316 N. 6th Street. Services are today at 7:30 am on KIOW

Forest City Evangelical Lutheran Church at 546 W. Street. No online services

Immanuel Lutheran Church at 246 S. Clark Street. Services are at 11 am on KIOW and at immanuelfamily.com.

Pilot Knob Lutheran Church (AALC) at 2391 330th Street. No online services.

Springs of Life Foursquare Church on Highway 69 South. No online services.

St. James Catholic Church at 906 West O Street. Mass begins at 9 am at https://dbqarch.org/

United Methodist Church at 305 S. Clark Street. Radio broadcast of service is at 10:30 am on KIOW and also on http://fcunitedmethodist.com/ then follow the link to the Facebook page.

Belmond

Bethany Reformed Church at 927 First Street NE. Services are live streamed today at 11am at https://www.bethanyreformeddsm.com/.

Calvary Baptist Church at 516 East Main Street. Sermons can be heard at http://belmondbaptist.com/messages

Dayspring Assembly of God Church at 208 Sixth Avenue SW. Services will post at 10:30am on the Dayspring Assembly of God YouTube Channel.

Evangelical Free Church at Highway 69 North. Services are on the Belmond Evangelical Free Church Facebook page.

Immanuel Reformed Church at 3157 130th Street. No online services found.

St. Olaf Lutheran Church at 2211 130th Street. Services are onlineon the St. Olaf Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Trinity Lutheran Church at 303 3rd Avenue NE. Services are online at https://www.fogchurch.org/.

United Methodist Church at 1031 First Street SE. Services are online on the Belmond United Methodist Church Facebook page.

United Church of Christ at 116 West Main Street. Meditations are found on the Belmond United Church of Christ Facebook page.

Britt

Upper Flat Evangelical Free Church of Britt at 905 290th Street. No services found online.

Evangelical Free Church 810 at 2nd Avenue NW. Services are online today at 10 am at https://www.brittfreechurch.com/

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 139 3rd Street SE. Mass begins at 9 am at https://dbqarch.org/.

Buffalo Center

Congregational Church at 201 2nd Street NW. Worship services are at 9am online on the First Congregational Church of Buffalo Center Facebook page. Daily Devotionals can be found there as well.

First Reformed Church at 401 1st Street SW. Services are today at 9:30 am on KIOW and simulcast on WCTA Channel 2..

Crystal Lake

Calvary Lutheran Church at 215 E. 2nd Street. No online services found.

United Methodist Church at 215 S. Summit Avenue. Radio broadcast of service is at 10:30 am on KIOW and also on http://fcunitedmethodist.com/ then follow the link to the Facebook page.

Fertile

Church of Christ at 3493 Eagle Avenue. A Worship at home page has been added to https://www.fertilecofc.com/

Fertile Lutheran Church at 602 W. Washington Street. Sermons are online at http://fertilelutheranchurch.org/

Garner

Evangelical Free Church New Life Ministry Center at 580 Highway 18 E. Recent sermons can be found at https://garnerefreechurch.org/

St. Boniface Catholic Church at 660 Bush Avenue. Mass begins at 9 am at https://dbqarch.org/

St. Paul Lutheran Church at 860 State Street. Services, sermons, and live streaming can be found at https://www.stpaulgarner.org/

Goodell

Goodell United Methodist Church. No online services found.

Immanuel Lutheran Church at Highway 3 and U. S. 69. No online services found.

Hanlontown

Grace Lutheran Church at 302 E 4th Street. No online services found.

Joice

Bethany Lutheran Church at 201 Franke Street. Possible service audio may be found at https://oneinchristlutheranparish.org/bethany/

Bethel Lutheran Church at 3906 Bluebill Avenue. Sermons are online at http://www.joicebethel.org/

Klemme

Klemme United Methodist Church. No online services found.

Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ. No online services found.

Lake Mills

Asbury United Methodist Church at 107 E. Main Street. Posting its church services on the Asbury United Methodist Church Facebook page.

New Hope Tabernacle at 101 S. Harrison. Services are posted on the New Hope Tabernacle Church of God Facebook page.

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 406 S. Grant. Mass begins at 9 am at https://dbqarch.org/

Salem Lutheran Church at 401 S. Lake Street. Services are streamed at https://www.salemlakemills.com/

Winnebago Lutheran Church at 40029 210th Avenue. Possible audio of services can be found at https://oneinchristlutheranparish.org/winnebago/

Word of Faith Dominion Church at 45005 210th Avenue. Services are online at http://wfdchurch.com/. KIOW will broadcast services at noon.

Leland

Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 113th Avenue E.. Services are online on the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Facebook page.

West Prairie Lutheran Church (LCMC) at 40041 150th Street. Services are online at https://westprairiechurch.com/

Manly

Bethel United Methodist Church is posting services on the Bethel of Manly Facebook page.

Miller

Faith Lutheran Church at 1985 290th Street in Garner. No online services found.

Northwood

Northwood Baptist Church will have post Sunday sermons on the Northwood Baptist Church Facebook page.

Northwood First Lutheran Church will provide daily devotionals at https://flcnorthwood.org/

Northwood United Methodist Church. No online services found.

Scarville

Immanuel Lutheran Church at 105 E. 3rd Street. Possible service audio may be found at https://oneinchristlutheranparish.org/immanuel/

Scarville Synod Lutheran Church at 411 Logan Street. No online services found.

Thompson

Bethany Lutheran Church at 183 2nd Street. No online services found.

United Methodist Church. No online services found.

Zion Lutheran Church (ELS) at 226 Monroe Street S.. No online services found.

Titonka

Immanuel Lutheran Church at 110 34oth Street. No online services found

Ramsey Reformed Church at 3706 220th Avenue. No online services found.

Woden

Christian Reformed Church. No online services found

St. John’s Lutheran Church at 302 2nd Street. Services are online by going to the Parish 3 – St. John’s & Immanuel Lutheran Facebook page and clicking the ZOOM blue box post.