Donald L. Adams age 92, of Lake Mills, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

A private family service will be held at Mittelstadt Funeral Home with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Inurnment for both Don and LaVonne will tentatively take place this summer at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills. Military honors will be conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 and the Louis Tveite American Legion Post #317.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd Street SE, Mason City, IA, 50401.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221