NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Staying Safe During Iowa’s Spring Turkey Seasons and Spring Fishing

Protecting yourself during the COVID-19 national pandemic starts with following the guidance from our state and national health experts – maintain at least six feet between each other, wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds, cover your cough, stay home if you feel sick and avoid groups of 10 or more people. These are unprecedented times and personal health and safety takes top priority.

For hunters and anglers who choose to go out but prefer to minimize their interaction with other people, the Iowa DNR offers online and mobile options to purchase hunting licenses and specialty tags. Licenses and tags may be purchased at www.iowadnr.gov/hunting or through a mobile app by searching Go Outdoors Iowa. Licenses will be available electronically immediately. For specialty tags, like for deer and turkey, be sure to allow 7-10 business days for delivery.

Iowa’s spring turkey seasons begin with the youth only season April 10-12, followed by the first general season April 13-16, second season April 17-21, third season April 22-28 and fourth season April 29-May 17. There is also the archery only season April 13-May 17. Hunters buying their tags online will need to plan accordingly and do it early.

Spending time in Iowa’s wild places this spring hunting turkeys or catching fish can still be done. The key is to follow the safety advice from our health experts.