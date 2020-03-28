NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Iowa Fishing and Hunting Regulations Not Affected by COVID-19

Iowa’s hunting and fishing regulations are not affected by the current COVID-19 health emergency in Iowa. Despite rumors on social media channels, the DNR has no plans to eliminate seasons, relax regulations or change license prices.

“Fishing and hunting regulations exist to protect human safety as well as wildlife populations over the long-term,” said Dale Garner, Conservation and Recreation division administrator at the Iowa DNR. “We balance the long-term sustainability of Iowa’s natural resources with the well-being of Iowans, and will continue to take a thoughtful, science-based approach to Iowa’s hunting and fishing laws.”