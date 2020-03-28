New Scam Surrounding COVID-19

While many of us are doing the right thing with social distancing, washing hands, and keeping surfaces clean, police in Fort Madison, Iowa are dealing with someone who is praying on the elderly. The scam may not be limited to just there however.

A caller is identifying himself as someone in the healthcare industry. He tells the person that their vaccination is ready and they need to make a payment before they get off the phone.

Officials warn that there is no vaccine available to combat or even cure COVID-19. They are also asking that individual check on parents, grandparents and others who might be susceptible to the scam and warn them. Should anyone receive a similar call in the area, contact your local authorities as soon as possible.