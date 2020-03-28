Dept. of Human Services Addresses Food Insecurity

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) is deploying a comprehensive approach to address food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DHS submitted federal waivers to Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) to ensure continued and expanded access to food. Food Assistance will continue for all current recipients. Benefits will increase for current and new recipients.
Families First Coronavirus Response Act
This federal legislation allows for:
DHS will share additional information as these efforts mature.
Food Assistance recipients will be able to use their benefits to purchase eligible food items, but will not be able to use benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. For more information, please visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/
Emergency Food Assistance
Home-Delivered Meals
Food Assistance Auto-Recertification
Food Assistance households who would normally have a recertification due in March, April, or May, have had their cases recertified for six months. A Notice of Decision will not be sent to households regarding this extension.
Suspension of Food Assistance Work Requirements
The new legislation allows states to suspend Food Assistance work requirements, except in limited circumstances. Food Assistance recipients will not have benefits terminated for failure to comply with work requirements.
New Online Options to Purchase Food
Amazon and Walmart now offer online options for Iowans using their Food Assistance EBT card to purchase food. This service is available statewide. Amazon will deliver to all Iowa ZIP codes. Walmart provides this service for all store locations that offer online grocery. DHS is exploring additional opportunities to expand this program to include other retailers.
Visit the retailers’ websites to order groceries or get more information: