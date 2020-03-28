Dept. of Human Services Addresses Food Insecurity

Families First Coronavirus Response Act This federal legislation allows for: Increased benefits for current and newly eligible applicants DHS will increase April and May Food Assistance benefits to the maximum allowable amount per household. If a household is not already receiving the maximum amount for April and May, those additional benefits will be added to their EBT card with their normal monthly benefits.

Adjustment of Food Assistance eligibility requirements and benefits to address the loss of school lunch DHS is working collaboratively with the Department of Education to research opportunities related to increased food insecurity for Iowa families who rely on school lunch programs.

DHS will share additional information as these efforts mature. Food Assistance recipients will be able to use their benefits to purchase eligible food items, but will not be able to use benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. For more information, please visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/ online-purchasing-pilot. Emergency Food Assistance

DHS requested an addendum to the state plan for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which increases access to food distribution to address food insecurity related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowans who are in need of emergency assistance due to an income change are now eligible for TEFAP. Iowans who are in need of food should contact their local food bank to find TEFAP providers in their area. Home-Delivered Meals

On March 18, 2020, DHS requested federal waivers to expand home-delivered meals to certain Medicaid recipients. This will provide home-delivered meals for Iowa Medicaid members who are home-bound and for home- and community-based service (HCBS) waiver members if their waiver does not have meals as an allowable service. We’ve also expanded homemaker services which allow someone to come into the home to prepare meals for HCBS waiver members.