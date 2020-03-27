Help is available for small businesses affected by Covid-19.

March 27, 2020

Many businesses are being affected by Covid-19, and the State of Iowa’s shutdown of numerous business categories. There is help available. Brook Boehmler, Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center at the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at NIACC, joins KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge to discuss some options.

 

Links to sites referred to during the interview:

US Small Business Administration https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/Index

Iowa Economic Development Authority  https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/our-agency-detail-resources/6710

Hancock County Economic Development https://www.hancockcountyiowa.com/covid-19-resources-for-businesses/

