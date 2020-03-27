Friday COVID-19 Numbers Cases in Iowa up 56, 2 New Cases Locally

The Iowa Department of Public Health released new numbers today on COVID-19.

The IDPH says there are 56 new cases in the state of Iowa, and 2 new cases in the listening area. The IDPH is reporting new cases in Cerro Gordo (3) and Wright Counties (1). The numbers statewide are up from yesterday and now over 200 cases statewide. The IDPH is also reporting two more deaths in Iowa to bring that total to three. The total number of cases in Iowa is now 235. The total number negative test done at the state lab is 3,740

Exclusive Interview – KIOW will air a Radio Iowa exclusive interview with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds today at 12:30 pm.

NEW CASES

–Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

–Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

–Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)

–Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)

–Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

–Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Along with the exclusive interview – We will air the 2:30 p.m. news conference as usually scheduled. KIOW will broadcast that news conference live on the radio and on our Facebook page. KIOW and KIOW.com will have updates on the latest information regarding the coronavirus.