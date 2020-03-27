Forest City Changes Requirements on Grab and Go Lunches

The Forest City Community School District has set up a “grab and go” lunch and snack for students 18 and younger that began Monday, March 23. The State allowed the Summer Food Program, which is a free program, to go into effect during this period of time when the school district is shut down due to COVID-19.

The district will offer a daily, Monday-Friday, pickup at six locations. A lunch and snack may be picked up during these timeframes. Children do not need to be present to receive the meals. Parents or guardians may pick up the meals at the pickup locations on behalf of the student(s). Meals are not to be consumed at these locations. This is a free service for students within the Forest City Community School District.

City Location Time Forest City In front of the Forest City High School 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Crystal Lake Kluver Community Center parking lot 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Woden St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot 11:40 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Hanlontown Hanlontown bus stop 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Fertile Public Library parking lot 11:20 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Leland In front of the Leland Post Office Noon – 12:15 p.m.

Forest City Schools Food Service Director Glenda Keough said, “Parents do not need to be present if a student is able to pick up the meal on their own. It’s important that everyone understands that this is a “grab and go” option and meals should not be consumed at the pick up location. In addition, meals that are not consumed immediately should be refrigerated.”

There will be five rotating sack lunch options, two of which will include a hot entree. The hot entree selection is a pizza slice or chicken tenders.

A sample sack lunch includes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, applesauce cup, carroteenies, a ranch cup and milk. A sample snack is a muffin and milk.

“We surveyed our school district community to get a sense of how many people would be interested in this pickup option and we will make necessary adjustments to quantities as we progress next week,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

Any questions should be directed to Glenda Keough at gkeough@forestcity.k12.ia.us.