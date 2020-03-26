Iowa High School Football Schedules Released

This morning the Iowa High School Athletic Association officially released schedules for the 2020 football season.

For the first time since 08-09 and 09-10, Forest City and Lake Mills will renew their rivalry in football. The Indians won both of those meeting 08-09 28-6 and 09-10 21-20. This year’s game will take place in Lake Mills on August 28th, the opening week of the season.

All-Time Lake Mills – Forest City series *some years might be missing*

The series dates back to 1951 with Forest City winning that opening meeting 13-7. Forest City leads the series 12-3-1 in the 16 recorded games. Lake Mills has wins in 1968, 1972, and 1989, Forest City has won the last three meetings.

For the 63rd, recorded time, West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will battle for Hancock County on Friday night. West Hancock leads the overall series 39-23-1, but GHV has won six of the last seven. West Hancock won last season on their way to the Class A State Football Championship.

Forest City

8/28 @Lake Mills

9/4 Vs West Hancock

9/11 @Osage

9/18 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

9/25 Roland-Story

10/2 Clear Lake

10/9 @ West Marshall, State Center

10/16 Iowa Falls-Alden

10/23 @Hampton-Dumont-CAL

West Hancock

Aug. 28 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sept. 4 -- at Forest City
Sept. 11 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme
Sept. 18 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 25 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Oct. 2 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Oct. 9 -- at Alta/Aurelia
Oct. 16 -- vs. North Union
Oct. 23 -- at Manson Northwest Webster

Lake Mills

Aug. 28 -- vs. Forest City
Sept. 4 -- at Belmond-Klemme
Sept. 11 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Sept. 18 -- at North Union
Sept. 25 -- vs. North Butler
Oct. 2 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Oct. 9 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City
Oct. 16 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield
Oct. 23 -- at Saint Ansgar

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Aug. 28 -- at West Hancock, Britt
Sept. 4 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City
Sept. 11 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden
Sept. 18 -- vs. Osage
Sept. 25 -- at Cherokee, Washington
Oct. 2 -- vs. Algona
Oct. 9 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central
Oct. 16 -- at Okoboji, Milford
Oct. 23 -- vs. Spirit Lake

North Iowa

Aug. 28 -- vs. Rockford
Sept. 4 -- vs. Tripoli
Sept. 11 -- at Northwood-Kensett
Sept. 18 -- at Riceville
Sept. 25 -- vs. Janesville
Oct. 2 -- at AGWSR, Ackley
Oct. 9 -- vs. Kee, Lansing
Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarksville
Oct. 23 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

Belmond-Klemme

Aug. 28 -- at West Fork, Sheffield
Sept. 4 -- vs. Lake Mills
Sept. 11 -- at West Hancock, Britt
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Butler
Sept. 25 -- at Southeast Valley
Oct. 2 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Oct. 9 -- vs. Eagle Grove
Oct. 16 -- vs. Pocahontas Area
Oct. 23 -- at South Central Calhoun

Clear Lake

Aug. 28 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 4 -- vs. Osage
Sept. 11 -- at Humboldt
Sept. 18 -- at Waukon
Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Oct. 2 -- at Forest City
Oct. 9 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 16 -- at West Marshall, State Center
Oct. 23 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City

Mason City

Aug. 28 -- at Marshalltown
Sept. 4 -- vs. Fort Dodge
Sept. 11 -- vs. Grinnell
Sept. 18 -- at Ames
Sept. 25 -- vs. Gilbert
Oct. 2 -- vs. Boone
Oct. 9 -- at Webster City
Oct. 16 -- vs. Humboldt
Oct. 23 -- at Ballard

Eagle Grove

Aug. 28 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart
Sept. 11 -- at BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 18 -- at Woodward Academy
Sept. 25 -- vs. Pocahontas Area
Oct. 2 -- vs. Southeast Valley
Oct. 9 -- at Belmond-Klemme
Oct. 16 -- vs. South Central Calhoun
Oct. 23 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Osage

Aug. 28 -- vs. Saint Ansgar
Sept. 4 -- at Clear Lake
Sept. 11 -- vs. Forest City
Sept. 18 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sept. 25 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 2 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
Oct. 9 -- at Jesup
Oct. 16 -- vs. Denver
Oct. 23 -- at Central Springs

 

 