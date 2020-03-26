Iowa High School Football Schedules Released

This morning the Iowa High School Athletic Association officially released schedules for the 2020 football season.

For the first time since 08-09 and 09-10, Forest City and Lake Mills will renew their rivalry in football. The Indians won both of those meeting 08-09 28-6 and 09-10 21-20. This year’s game will take place in Lake Mills on August 28th, the opening week of the season.

All-Time Lake Mills – Forest City series *some years might be missing*

The series dates back to 1951 with Forest City winning that opening meeting 13-7. Forest City leads the series 12-3-1 in the 16 recorded games. Lake Mills has wins in 1968, 1972, and 1989, Forest City has won the last three meetings.

For the 63rd, recorded time, West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will battle for Hancock County on Friday night. West Hancock leads the overall series 39-23-1, but GHV has won six of the last seven. West Hancock won last season on their way to the Class A State Football Championship.

Forest City

8/28 @Lake Mills

9/4 Vs West Hancock

9/11 @Osage

9/18 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

9/25 Roland-Story

10/2 Clear Lake

10/9 @ West Marshall, State Center

10/16 Iowa Falls-Alden

10/23 @Hampton-Dumont-CAL

West Hancock

Aug. 28 -- vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sept. 4 -- at Forest City Sept. 11 -- vs. Belmond-Klemme Sept. 18 -- at South Winneshiek, Calmar Sept. 25 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona Oct. 2 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Oct. 9 -- at Alta/Aurelia Oct. 16 -- vs. North Union Oct. 23 -- at Manson Northwest Webster

Lake Mills

Aug. 28 -- vs. Forest City Sept. 4 -- at Belmond-Klemme Sept. 11 -- vs. Bishop Garrigan, Algona Sept. 18 -- at North Union Sept. 25 -- vs. North Butler Oct. 2 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield Oct. 9 -- at Newman Catholic, Mason City Oct. 16 -- vs. West Fork, Sheffield Oct. 23 -- at Saint Ansgar

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Aug. 28 -- at West Hancock, Britt Sept. 4 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City Sept. 11 -- at Iowa Falls-Alden Sept. 18 -- vs. Osage Sept. 25 -- at Cherokee, Washington Oct. 2 -- vs. Algona Oct. 9 -- at Estherville Lincoln Central Oct. 16 -- at Okoboji, Milford Oct. 23 -- vs. Spirit Lake

North Iowa

Aug. 28 -- vs. Rockford Sept. 4 -- vs. Tripoli Sept. 11 -- at Northwood-Kensett Sept. 18 -- at Riceville Sept. 25 -- vs. Janesville Oct. 2 -- at AGWSR, Ackley Oct. 9 -- vs. Kee, Lansing Oct. 16 -- vs. Clarksville Oct. 23 -- at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

Belmond-Klemme

Aug. 28 -- at West Fork, Sheffield Sept. 4 -- vs. Lake Mills Sept. 11 -- at West Hancock, Britt Sept. 18 -- vs. North Butler Sept. 25 -- at Southeast Valley Oct. 2 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Oct. 9 -- vs. Eagle Grove Oct. 16 -- vs. Pocahontas Area Oct. 23 -- at South Central Calhoun

Clear Lake

Aug. 28 -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg Sept. 4 -- vs. Osage Sept. 11 -- at Humboldt Sept. 18 -- at Waukon Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa Falls-Alden Oct. 2 -- at Forest City Oct. 9 -- vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL Oct. 16 -- at West Marshall, State Center Oct. 23 -- vs. Roland-Story, Story City

Mason City

Aug. 28 -- at Marshalltown Sept. 4 -- vs. Fort Dodge Sept. 11 -- vs. Grinnell Sept. 18 -- at Ames Sept. 25 -- vs. Gilbert Oct. 2 -- vs. Boone Oct. 9 -- at Webster City Oct. 16 -- vs. Humboldt Oct. 23 -- at Ballard

Eagle Grove

Aug. 28 -- vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge Sept. 4 -- vs. West Central Valley, Stuart Sept. 11 -- at BCLUW, Conrad Sept. 18 -- at Woodward Academy Sept. 25 -- vs. Pocahontas Area Oct. 2 -- vs. Southeast Valley Oct. 9 -- at Belmond-Klemme Oct. 16 -- vs. South Central Calhoun Oct. 23 -- at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Osage

Aug. 28 -- vs. Saint Ansgar Sept. 4 -- at Clear Lake Sept. 11 -- vs. Forest City Sept. 18 -- at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sept. 25 -- vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo Oct. 2 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg Oct. 9 -- at Jesup Oct. 16 -- vs. Denver Oct. 23 -- at Central Springs