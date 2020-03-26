High School Sports Petition over 18K

A petition started by a Webster City woman is picking up steam like a freight train.

Four days ago Alesha Whitmore started a petition titled, “Petition Allowing Spring Sports to Overflow into Summer for our High School Athletes”. Now, just days later the petition has been signed over 18,000 times across the state of Iowa. Whitmore has set the goal of 25,000 signatures, but the goal will continue to go up.

“We are petitioning for spring sports in Iowa to be allowed to flow into summer months. Our main goal is to allow for “full” seasons (or as full as possible) of these sports, as many had already started and were cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ex: track, golf, tennis, soccer, etc”. – Alesha Whitmore

The Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, Iowa High School Speech Association, and Iowa High School Music Association all went into a prohibited period until April 12th. Meaning no activities or practice sessions are aloud. KIOW has a story here about the prohibited period and a story here for frequently asked questions.

Whitmore has kids who are wanting to participate this season, and by the response, there are many more just like her.

“For me personally, I want nothing more than just a fair shot for our kids (and my Senior especially) to prove their resilience through this crisis. Sports are huge in Iowa and our kids deserve this support!!!!!” – Alesha Whitmore

IHSAA Media Director, Chris Cuellar, said in a social media post; in response to the petition, “We talked about this last week on (The Murph and Andy Show). (We) have been and will continue to discuss spring/summer options. School (and society) schedules remain in flux, so we’ll all see!

The petition can be found here