Ernst: ‘You can always count on a farmer.

During National Agriculture Week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry, is honoring Iowa’s farmers and agriculture community for their tireless efforts to keep food on the table for families across the country.

Ernst, who grew up on her family’s farm in southwest Iowa, said in part, “It’s your ongoing efforts that keep our grocery stores stocked, and more importantly food on our tables and our bellies full. So to all of America’s agriculture community – but especially Iowa’s farmers and producers – we say thank you. During the good times, and the bad, you can always count on a farmer.”