34 New Cases in Iowa, but No New Cases in the Listening Area

The Iowa Department of Public Health released new numbers this afternoon on COVID-19.

The IDPH says there are 34 new cases in the state of Iowa, but none in the KIOW listening area. That’s down in our area from yesterday when one new case was reported in Hancock County and up statewide as 21 were reported yesterday.

New Cases

–Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

–Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

–Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)

–Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

–Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

–Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

–Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

–Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)

–Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

The case discovered yesterday in Hancock County turned out to be Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Superindant, Tyler Willams. Williams sent a letter out to the district yesterday explaining that he had contracted the virus and is currently self quarantined at his home. Williams doesn’t believe he contracted the virus locally, he just recently returned from a trip to Mexico. It is believed the virus was contracted on his return trip.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. KIOW will broadcast that news conference live on the radio and on our Facebook page. KIOW and KIOW.com will have updates on the latest information regarding the coronavirus.