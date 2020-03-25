Volunteer Iowa Launches a Response Initiative

Volunteer Iowa has launched a COVID-19 Response Initiative to help connect healthy individuals with urgent volunteer needs in their communities, and to serve as a portal for organizations to post their volunteer needs. Volunteer opportunities can be found and posted on Volunteer Iowa’s Get Connected site: http://volunteeriowa. galaxydigital.com/. Individuals can also help by donating to their local food bank, delivering meals, supporting nonprofits in their community, and donating blood.

“Volunteer needs still exist during this time of social distancing,” said Adam Lounsbury, Executive Director of Volunteer Iowa. “While the health and safety of Iowans is of the utmost priority, we can still help each other during this challenging time.”

Volunteer Iowa has also developed guidelines for volunteers and volunteer organizations while under the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

Please take necessary precautions if you choose to volunteer in person and stay home if you are not feeling well.