First COVID-19 Death Confirmed in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) learned late today of the first death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was an older adult, 61-80 years of age, and a resident of Dubuque County.

“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.”

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH, updated each morning, and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. It can be heard in it’s entirety on KIOW and worldwide on kiow.com