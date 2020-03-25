21 New COVID-19 Cases in Iowa; 1 More in Hancock County

This morning the Iowa Department of Public Health released that 21 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported. IDPH is reporting that one of those new cases is confirmed in Hancock County, bringing the county total to three. The statewide total is now 145, IDPH is reporting 2,578 negative tests to date.

NEW CASES

Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. KIOW will broadcast that news conference live and will have more updates when made available.