Parks and Rec Tentatively sets a New Date for Alumni Tournament

The Forest City Parks and Recreation Department has tentatively set a reschedule date of August for the 2020 Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament.

Parks and Recreation postponed the event earlier this month among the growing concern of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Our primary concern is the health and well being of our community. As a precautionary measure related to current COVID-19 concerns, we are postponing the Alumni Basketball Tournament that was scheduled for April 3,4,5. We plan to reschedule for a later date and will share that information as it becomes available”. – Forest City Parks and Recreation

This year would mark the 33rd anniversary of the event that brings hundreds of Forest City High School Alumni back to town.

The event was originally scheduled for April 3rd, 4th, and 5th with teams dating from 1987-2019. Parks & Recreation Director Sue Edmondson told KIOW that they will monitor the current situation and take advice from Federal, State and local authorities. She also said that will reelevate in May, but are planning for August 7th, 8th, and 9th at the Forest City YMCA and Civic Auditorium.

Last week the parks and recreation decided to close their offices to the public saying, “Due to the evolving dynamics related to COVID-19 we are taking the precautionary measure of closing the Civic Auditorium and Forest City Parks and Recreation Office to visitors and are suspending programs and activities for a 30-day period”. – Forest City Parks and Recreation

If you have questions regarding alumni or parks and recreational programs you can call (641) 585-4860 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

