Ivalou M. Huling, 92, of Britt, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date in June. Memorials may be directed to the Britt United Methodist Church, HCMH Auxiliary or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Ivalou Mae Huling, the daughter of Robert and Alta (Grimm) Steven, was born February 13, 1928 in Corwith, Iowa. She graduated from Algona High School in 1945. She worked as a telephone operator in Algona while Gene was serving his country during WW II. On January 2, 1948 they were married at the Britt United Methodist Church. Gene and Ivalou made their home on an acreage southwest of Britt where they raised their family and farmed together until their retirement. Ivalou loved attending her grandchildren’s’ and great grandchildren’s’ activities which included football, basketball, hockey, soccer

and lacrosse games. She never missed a game. Ivalou was an avid West Hancock Eagles fan going to many sports activities over the years. She enjoyed reading, handwork, cooking and baking.

She was a member of the Britt United Methodist Church, UMW, 3 Gs Homemakers Club, Red Hatters, American Legion Auxiliary where she served as president and secretary on local, county and district levels, and HCMH Auxiliary serving as president. She also belonged to the Rebekah Lodge as Noble Grand, volunteered for many years doing blood drives and was a 4-H leader.

Ivalou is survived by her children, Eulinda “Lin” (Don) Rasmussen of Britt, Gene “Cal” (Rita) Huling of

Mount Pleasant, Dave (Judy) Huling of Iowa City and Gladys (Tom) Radke of Mantorville, MN;

grandchildren, Chad, Eric (Heather), Denise and Cory Rasmussen, Jason (Carissa) Schwickerath, Jill (Kyle)

Schmillen, Joshua Schwickerath, Jessica (Rob) Libolt, Justin (Dana) Huling, Jodie (Alan) Gerling, Brandy

(Justin) Campbell, Ben Steven, Caitlyn, Hunter and Connor Tvedt; 26 great grandchildren; a special

nephew and niece, Rick Steven and Dawn Tvedt; a sister, Orella Holdorf of Algona; a brother, Wendell

(Donna) Steven; a sister-in-law, Emily Steven; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; brothers, Robert, Raymond, Bill, George,

Dean and Darrell Steven; sisters, Emily Shackelford and Gaitha Olson; sisters-in-law, Erlis Steven, Agnes

Steven, Theresa Steven; and brother-in-law, Virgil Shackelford and Bud Olson.