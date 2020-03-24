Forest City School Board Meets in Emergency Session

The Forest City Community School Board met in emergency session on Monday night to discuss the district’s pandemic response and emergency suspension policy. According to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, this policy was drafted by Ehlers and Cooney of the Iowa Association of School Boards and says this Resolution covers a number of basic areas.

Lehmann says another element is staffing.

Lastly, Lehmann says this policy gives the board more latitude when it comes to conducting meetings.