Winnebago Industries Suspends Operations Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Winnebago Industries, Inc. has announced it will be temporarily suspending most production activities at the Company’s Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar, and Chris-Craft facilities. This action is in response to the national spread of the coronavirus, the national emergency associated with the virus, and unforeseeable change in business circumstances that have accompanied it. These steps are designed to lower the probability of coronavirus exposure to employees and adjust future production output relative to a fast-changing demand landscape for the Company’s products. Winnebago Industries and its businesses will remain open and perform essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration, and parts fulfillment.

Chad Reece, of Winnebago Industries said the suspension of operations will last for a couple weeks.

With the return to work scheduled tentatively as April 13th, there have been concerns that it may be a gradual ramp up of employees returning, however Reece stated their goal was different.

To support employees and their families affected by this temporary production suspension, Winnebago Industries is going the extra mile.

Reece said that the company will continue to monitor this situation very closely and is committed to executing contingency plans that ensure a safe work environment for employees and disciplined production strategies that benefit the Company and its channel partners before resuming full operations.