Waldorf University Suspends All Face to Face Classes

After continued deliberation with local public health officials and based on the information provided regarding COVID-19, Waldorf University has made the decision to suspend all face-to-face courses and utilize a distance-learning platform for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

In consideration of their student population that are unable to go home, they will continue to offer regular access to university facilities, including dining and housing. They have set in place standards to ensure individuals who remain on campus have a safe environment.

The University says it understands this decision will bring many questions within a variety of different subject areas. They have created a FAQ resource on our website to handle many of the initial and general questions related to operations. Please visit www.waldorf.edu/COVID-19 to view. The FAQ section will also provide a contact resource if there are questions that are not covered within the FAQ area. THey will continue to post regular updates to this area.

Waldorf University stated that they appreciate everyones continued support and understanding in these unprecedented times.