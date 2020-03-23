More Coronavirus Cases Develop in the Area

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced that there are several cases of Coronavirus in the area. Cerro Gordo County has two confirmed cases, Kossuth County reports one case, and now Hancock County is reporting two cases of novel coronavirus. The Hancock County cases are self-isolating at home.

Officials continue to stress that infection prevention measures should be practiced continually during this pandemic. Those measures include:

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need health care because you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call the Hancock County Health System at 641-843-5000 BEFORE coming to the hospital or clinic. A nurse can assess whether you need to be seen or if you can recover at home.

If you have mild symptoms or may have come in contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19, please practice social distancing. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowans should stay at home and isolate themselves from others in the home in the following situations:

Taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days.

Traveled outside of Iowa in the last 14 days.

Lived with someone with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 14 days.

For more information about self-isolation: https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/3_22_20%20Isolation%20guidance%20for%20Iowans.pdf

If you have general questions about COVID-19 call the state hotline at 2-1-1.