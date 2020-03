The Hancock County Health System is calling for Personal Protective Equipment donations due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the area.

The call for PPE’s was laid out on Monday afternoon. Chelcee Schleuger, Director of Hancock County Public Health Department outlined what the health system is looking for in donations.

Those who would like to make a donation can do so at the hospital according to Schleuger.

Any size donation is welcome at either location.