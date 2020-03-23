Hancock County Continues Mitigation Efforts of Covid-19

Two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Hancock County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Today Hancock County Board of Supervisors met again to discuss ongoing strategic mitigation efforts. Last week Hancock County officially declared a state of emergency, and as such, closed the county government offices to the public. Citizens are now encouraged to pay taxes, registration fees and court fines online or in the dropbox on the east side of the courthouse. Anyone with questions may call the courthouse, and if necessary, an appointment will be set up, but no one is allowed to just walk in.

Hancock County EMS Coordinator Andy Buffington

According to Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington, whether there are cases confirmed in this county or not, citizens need to take this seriously.

Many area businesses in Hancock County including Winnebago and Stellar Industries have temporarily suspended some and/or all production. Other local small businesses like salons, spas, fitness centers, and tattoo parlors have been ordered by the Iowa Governor to temporarily close up shop until March 31. All restaurants and bars are only allowed to do take out or delivery at this time.

If you would like to be present during any Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting or drainage hearing, you are now being asked to participate via electronic device or telephone. Visit hancockcountyia.org and click on the link that says Current Board of Supervisor’s Agenda or the link below it that states Link to information to join Supervisor’s Meeting via Electronic Device or telephone. This will give you all the information on how to log in or call. All landowners involved in any drainage project hearing will also be notified via mail on how to log on to gotomeetings. If you have any questions, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163.

Hancock County Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors Florence “Sis” Greiman

According to Hancock County Supervisor Sis Greiman, this social distancing is recommended for the safety of all citizens.