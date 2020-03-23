Forest City Schools Answer Governors Call for Daycare

Governor Kim Reynolds put out a call for area school districts to provide daycare for essential employees in the area. The call was to make sure that parents could still do the essential work required to serve the public without the concern for their children at home who are there because schools were closed because of the pandemic.

Forest City Community Schools answered the call with a program that is already in place at the Forest City YMCA. Children and students of all ages are already attending day care at the YMCA which meant that the school district had a viable program in place according to Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The YMCA has been taking care of students both before and after school. While there has not been a need for expansion into the school, Lehmann does not rule out the possibility.

Bruce Mielke who is the Director of the Forest City YMCA says there is room for daycare for essential employees per the wishes of Governor Kim Reynolds.

Mielke stated that even though the demand for daycare continues to go down presently with the closure of several stores, businesses, and even manufacturing in the area, the daycare program has the capacity to expand.

Preparations and plans are currently in place should the need arise.