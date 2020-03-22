Three Cases of Coronavirus Found in the Area

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed that there are now three cases of Coronavirus in the broadcast area. One case has been reported in Kossuth County and two cases have been confirmed in Cerro Gordo County.

Other nearby Iowa counties with cases include Black Hawk with two, Fayette and Winnebshiek both have one case each, and Story County also reports one case.

In Minnesota, Olmstead County has several confirmed cases.

Area officials are asking residents to continue to take precautions such as washing hands frequently, keeping distance between you and others in public, and watch for symptoms.

Winnebago County Health Department Director Julie Sorenson and Clinical Manager Allison Rice identified some key symptoms that people should look for first before going to get tested for the virus. Rice outlined what the symptoms would be for either flu and for COVID-19.

The low grade temperature for influenza is around 100 degrees. According to Rice, symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Those who isolate themselves, preferably in a bedroom of their home should drink plenty of fluids according to Rice.

Isolation is the one of the most important factors according to experts. Since the virus is spread through transmission of droplets from the mouth and nose, it is important to keep your distance.

If you suspect that you may have contracted either the flu or COVID-19, contact your local health professional to be tested.