Property Tax Due Date Changes May Be a Bit Confusing

Governor Kim Reynolds put out a declaration on Friday that became a bit confusing for some. It had to do with property taxes and due dates. Reynolds declaration initially inferred that tax due dates were pushed back. This is not correct says Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach who spearheaded the change through State Representative Dennis Guth.

According to Tlach, this applies for businesses, farmers, and residential individuals. Taxes would be due by March 31st. Further, as long as the emergency declaration is in place, no penalty can be charged for late payments. This would mean that if Governor Reynolds were to extend the declaration to a date beyond April 7th, the moratorium on penalties would remain in place.

Those with questions should contact their County Treasurer for further information.