NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: A Message About Iowa State Parks’ Response to COVID-19

Dear Iowa State Parks Visitors,

We greatly appreciate your support and trust. In accordance with CDC guidelines and state recommendations pertaining to COVID-19, we want to share with you important information about Iowa state parks.

At this point, Iowa State Parks are open. Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers and employees. During this time, we remain diligent in taking steps to make your visit as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Here’s how you can help:

According to State of Iowa recommendations, limit your group to less than 10 people when visiting a state park.

. Please be aware that bathrooms and showers are closed seasonally every year through April 15. Due to increased use or at remote locations, soap or sanitizer may not be available. Additional information on best practices for keeping you and your family safe can be found online at the CDC website.



Here’s what we are doing:

If you feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, we will waive cancellation fees for visits (cabins, campsites, lodges) with arrival dates through April 30, 2020. To cancel without fees, contact the Customer Service Call Center at (877) 427-2757. If you have a lodge or cabin reservation involving groups of 10 or more, we will be contacting you to cancel your reservation. Additionally, the DNR is working to temporarily limit reservations at lodges and cabins to groups of less than 10, so please be aware of changes that may be coming if you are making plans for the spring.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility. We appreciate your support of Iowa state parks as we all work together to keep each other safe.