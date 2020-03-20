North Iowa Area Business Changes By Town

KIOW – Mix 107.3 and Coloff Media would like to pass along these business information changes of hours, closures, office changes, and more; during this time of emergency. If you are a business owner and would like to have your business included in this list please email: kiow@kiow.com. Businesses are listed by the town they are in, if they are in multiple towns, they are listed under each. County buildings are listed under the town the building is located.

Forest City –

Bomgaars – Effective Friday, March 20th revised store hours are: Monday – Saturday 7:30 am – 6:00 pm & Sunday normal hours. Effective Monday, March 23 we will be adding curbside and carryout service at all Bomgaars locations. Call ahead with “what you need” and we will have it ready and waiting when you arrive.

City of Forest City – City of Forest City garbage and recycling changes. Garbage will be picked up through Friday. Recycling will not be picked up until further notice. Bring garbage and recycling to the Street Shed on North Golf Course Road behind the old Shopko building Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 am to 3 pm, and Tuesday and Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM. You DO NOT have to wait until your regularly scheduled day to drop off garbage and recycling. You can do so any day the site is open. For more information, call City Hall at 641-585-3574.

City of Forest City – City Hall closed to the public until further notice.

Forest City Chamber – Open for business but closed to pedestrian traffic until further notice.

Waldorf University – All facilities temporarily closed to the general public, including the Louise V Hanson Library and the University Bookstore.

FAVA – Offices are closed to the public until further notice.

Forest City Food Bank – Open on Mondays from 1-4 PM. Drive-up only. Please stay in your car.

Forest City Public Library – Closed to the public until further notice.

Forest City YMCA – Closed until further notice.

Forest City Theater – Closed until further notice.

Forest City Hy-vee – Store hours changed. Hy-Vee will be open from 8 am to 8 pm until further notice. They will open at 7 AM for high-risk residents.

HIGH-RISK

Customers ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with underlying health conditions that makes them more susceptible to serious illness

KIOW – Our office is closed to the public through April 1st. Call 641-585-1073 or email us at kiow@kiow.com for assistance.

MBT – Drive-thru will remain open at this time. Also, Insurance, Loan and Investment clients will need to make an appointment, as long as they haven’t traveled outside of the area and show no cold or flu symptoms.

Miller Pharmacy – Operating normal business hours. If you need special assistance, such as medicines delivered to your car, just let us know. If you have something we can do to help assist your needs please just ask.

Winnebago County Courthouse – County Offices closed to the public until further notice.

Belmond –

Eaton Corporation – Closed March 23rd – 29th

Garner

City of Garner – All city buildings will be closed to public access until further notice.

Public Library – Closed until further notice.

Hancock County Courthouse – Offices are closed to the public until further notice.

Hancock County ISU Extension – There will be no IDALS testing in the Hancock County Extension Office on March 24. IDALS (Iowa Department of Ag and Land Stewardship) has canceled all Pesticide Applicator testing dates for the month of March. Future testing dates and locations can be found at the IDALS website.

Hancock County ISU Extension – Hancock County Extension is here to serve Iowans. In this unprecedented time, we have been instructed by Iowa State University to work remotely and all events and meetings have been postponed. While our front door is closed, we are still working remotely and we can be reached by email or by leaving a phone message. We will be supporting our community through Facebook so be sure to watch for activities, virtual events, and ideas to help you thrive while practicing social distancing. Reach out, we are still here at Hancock County Extension.

Maurers, Tesene & Reed Dental – Guidance from various agencies has now advised dental offices to postpone any non-emergent or elective dental care. After careful consideration and to be proactive against the spread of Covid-19, Maurer’s, Reed & Tesene Dental in Garner believes this is in the best interest of their patients, staff, and community. Maurer’s, Reed & Tesene Dental will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18th, except to see emergency patients. They plan on reopening Monday, April 6th, this will be continually reassessed and KIOW will inform you of any changes. True dental emergencies consist of dental pain uncontrolled by pain medication, facial swelling, infection or dental trauma. Please utilize the dental office for emergency treatment and do not go to the Emergency Room, as we want to ensure that space is reserved for sick patients. If you have a dental emergency and need treatment, call 641-519-0833. Maurer’s, Reed & Tesene Dental hopes that by taking this step, they are doing their part to prevent community spread of the Coronavirus.

Lake Mills –

FTSB – All FTSB lobbies are closed until further notice. Drive-up locations are open, and all offices are available on an appointment-only basis.

MBT – Drive-thru will remain open at this time. Also, Insurance, Loan and Investment clients will need to make an appointment, as long as they haven’t traveled outside of the area and show no cold or flu symptoms.

Britt –

FTSB – All FTSB lobbies are closed until further notice. Drive-up locations are open, and all offices are available on an appointment-only basis.

Britt Area Food Bank – Open Monday’s from 1-4 pm. Stay in your car until directed into the food bank. Only 2 family members allowed. Clients can come twice during March & April. Do not use cloth bags.

Buffalo Center –

FTSB – All FTSB lobbies are closed until further notice. Drive-up locations are open, and all offices are available on an appointment-only basis.

Crystal Lake –

MBT – Drive-thru will remain open at this time. Also, Insurance, Loan and Investment clients will need to make an appointment, as long as they haven’t traveled outside of the area and show no cold or flu symptoms.

Thompson –

Public Library – Closed until further notice.

Winnebago County Fair – Fundraiser for April 4th will be switched to an online auction that will take place on or before April 4th. Please stay tuned to the fair Facebook page for more information. Click here

