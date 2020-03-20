Martin Adds All-American Status to Resume

Demitrius Martin has become the third NAIA All-American for the Waldorf Men’s Basketball program under Nigel Jenkins.

The NAIA announced earlier this week that three NSAA Men’s Basketball players have reached all-american status, including Waldorf senior guard, Demitrius Martin.

“He was really consistent throughout the year. He put in a lot of time in the gym before and after practice. He was a student of the game, he watched every game that we played, and he did a great job of taking care of his body. He definitely earned it.” – Coach Nigel Jenkins

Martin, a 6-foot-2 guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, made an impact on the hardwood this winter and helped lead Waldorf to the North Star Athletic Association championship game, for the first time in school history. Martin led Waldorf in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game, but also led the NSAA, and was 12th nationally. Along with leading the league in scoring, Martin set a single-season Waldorf scoring record with 674 points in 30 games, and finished his two-year career with 1,017 points as a Warrior, averaging 19.6 ppg in 52 total contests. He also was second in the NSAA in steals per game with 51 total steals, and fourth in the conference in field-goal percentage, making 50.5 percent of his shots (263-of-521).

“Dee (Demitrius Martin) is a special player and this a great honor for him to end his career.” – Coach Nigel Jenkins

Waldorf ended the season 12-18 and as the NSAA Conference Tournament runners-up. Jenkins just concluded his 9th years as the bench boss for the Warriors.

Photo Credit – Waldorf University

Waldorf University SID, Mike Stetson, contributed to this article.