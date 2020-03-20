Local Nursing Homes and Care Centers Limit Visitors

As health officials work to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, they’re asking that families avoid making any non-essential visits to loved ones being cared for in nursing homes.

In conjunction with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Iowa Health Care Association says in-person visits are limited to situations where a patient is facing an end-of-life situation.

Association President Brent Willett says other forms of communication will have to be used for the time being.

Willett says some providers are gathering additional television monitors for video conferencing, and they’re being asked to free up more phone lines. Willett says they’re also asking providers to enhance efforts to stop a potential spread of the virus, should it find its way inside any of the facilities across Iowa.

In a scenario where a visit is allowed, Willett says there will be a special screening process at the point of entry.