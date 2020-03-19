Waldorf University Closes to the Public

The Waldorf University COVID-19 Response Team is meeting daily to assess the ongoing situation and implement changes as needed to ensure the health and safety of everyone within the community. Due to increased concern regarding COVID-19 based on reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) as well as face-to-face meetings with Public Health Officials, Waldorf University has made the difficult decision to temporarily close to the general public.

This closure will include all facilities, including the Luise V. Hanson library and the university bookstore.

The university will continue to allow access to open, available facilities during regular business hours for members of the Waldorf University student body, faculty, and staff. A current Waldorf University I.D. is required to access the university facilities.