Vernon R. Elston, 87, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation

Center.

Funeral arrangements for Vernon Elston are incomplete at this time, due to the State of Iowa’s recent prohibition of public gatherings of groups greater than 10 people. Public services are being planned and will be published as soon as possible.

