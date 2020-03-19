North Iowa Community Schools Update Patrons

North Iowa Community Schools continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 according to Superintendent Joe Erickson. The schools followed the order of Governor Kim Reynolds and closed their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease. Although there are no known cases in northern Iowa, cases have been detected in nearby Olmstead County in Minnesota and Black Hawk County in Iowa.

Erickson is pleased so far with the progress of the temporary shutdown.

While most would be concerned whether students can actually capitalize on learning availability during the downtime, Erickson says they will use online and textbook materials for instruction.

The district then took a proactive approach to first gauge online learning possibilities and to look at meals for students who may not get lunch at home.

The district is asking all parents to complete the quick surveys so that a two meal process can be put in place and students can begin to receive their study materials.

Questions concerning the closure, the surveys, or the study materials can be directed to the North Iowa Community Schools District Office