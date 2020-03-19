BrickStreet Theatre’s COVID-19 Response and Schedule Changes

In response to concerns regarding management of the coronavirus, COVID-19, BrickStreet Theatre is heeding guidelines to practice public distancing and following Gov. Kim Reynold’s action to close theatres until at least March 31.

BrickStreet Theatre’s board has discussed a proactive approach to its 2020 season and is prepared to produce its mainstage shows using a flexible and altered schedule. Currently, this means rescheduling its spring show, Doubt: A Parable, to Sept. 10-13 and 17-20. Auditions will be held again in late summer on a date to be determined.

The BST Kid’s summer play and musical camps – held in cooperation with Forest City Parks and Recreation – will continue as scheduled. The board has discussed ways to adapt and provide alternative summer programming should the need arise. Likewise, BrickStreet’s summer musical, Young Frankenstein, remains as scheduled; however, the board is ready to shift that production in its schedule, if necessary, as well.

Season tickets will be honored for the next three main stage productions – Doubt: A Parable, Young Frankenstein, It’s A Wonderful Life – whenever they occur. BrickStreet’s leadership will continue to monitor the situation and respond. Please refer to the BrickStreet website (brickstreettheatre.org) and Facebook page, for information about upcoming shows. Patrons are also encouraged to support the organization financially as it seeks to provide quality life theatre productions for patrons in north central Iowa and southern Minnesota.