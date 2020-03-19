Betty Tlach, 92, of Britt, formerly of Garner, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Due to CDC requirements limiting the number of people at a gathering, a private family service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

There will be no visitation.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.