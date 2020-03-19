Belmond-Klemme Schools to Serve Grab and Go Lunches to Students

The Belmond Klemme Nutrition Dept will be providing “Grab & Go” sack lunches beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020. These meals will be available, free of charge, to children ages 1 – 18. “Grab & Go” lunches will be available for pick-up at the following locations:

Rowan Community Center @ noon

Goodell Community Hall @ noon

Klemme City Park @ noon

Locations in Belmond include:

Jacobson Elementary (the drop-off lane) @ noon

Swimming Pool parking lot @ noon

This schedule will take place on 3/19 and 3/20. Beginning Monday, March 23,2020, sack lunches will include enough for 2 days, with lunches on Wednesday, March 25 including enough for 3 days. A schedule like this will continue until school resumes.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Kim Belstene @ (641)444-4300 ext 1116.