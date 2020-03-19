Area Food Establishments Changes and Menu Links

KIOW – Mix 107.3 and Coloff Media would like to pass along these food establishments information of hours and dining possibilities during this time of emergency. If you are a business owner and would like to have your establishment included in this list please email: kiow@kiow.com

Forest City

City of Forest City – City of Forest City garbage and recycling changes. Garbage will be picked up through Friday. Recycling will not be picked up until further notice. Bring garbage and recycling to the Street Shed on North Golf Course Road behind the old Shopko building Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 am to 3 pm, and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 AM to 6 PM. You DO NOT have to wait until your regularly scheduled day to drop off garbage and recycling. You can do so any day the site is open. For more information, call City Hall at 641-585-3574.



A&W – Open 11 AM – 9 PM Drive-Thru only. Truck Drivers – Please come to the “Employee Only” door just to the right of our drive-thru window. Menu

Cabin Coffee – Drive-Thru only open Monday-Friday 6:30 AM – 4:00 PM Saturday 6:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Hy-Vee – Carry-out only open 8 AM – 8 PM Daily Call (641) 585-3775

Shooterz – Carry-out normal hours delivery 5 PM – 8 PM with a $15 minimum Menu

Sally’s Restaurant – Carry-out only normal hours call 641-585-3400

Scoopy Doos – Carry-out only 11 AM – 3 PM call 641-585-3030 Menu

Super Bowl – Carry-out only Tuesday – Saturday with a credit card call 641-581-2618 Menu

Borderline/Taco Jerry’s – Carry-out only weeknights until 8:00 pm and Friday and Saturday till 9:00 PM. Call 641-585-3151 Menu

Britt –

Britt Bar & Grill – Open normal kitchen hours, 11 AM – 1 PM and from 5 PM – 8 PM. Full menu for carry-out and delivery is available call – 641-843-4275 Menu

Mary Jo’s Hobo House – Carry-out and curbside delivery open Monday – Friday 5:30 AM – 1:00 pm Mary Jo will do home delivery on Saturday and Sunday Call 641-843-3840

Titanium Lunchbox – Carry-out, curbside Pick-up, backdoor drive-up, or home delivery. Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 AM-8:00 PM call 641-843-4600. Note: Full menu and specials are available Menu

Leland –

Mitchell’s Bar and Grill – Open Monday – Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM for carry-out. Call (641) 567-3200 menu

Thompson –

Squid Willy’s – Friday Night Fish Fry carry-out only call 641-584-2820 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM Menu