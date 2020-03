This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Caleb Bacon had a first half double-double for Lake Mills in their 49-45 loss to Wapsie Valley last week. Bacon ended the game with 10 points and 14 rebounds and he kept the Bulldogs moving in the first half.

This is the final edition of Prep of the Week for the see-able future.