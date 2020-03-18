Hancock County Declares State of Emergency, Closes Courthouse to Public

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors from left to right: Jerry Tlach, Gary Rayhons and Sis Greiman with Auditor Michelle Eisenman discuss Coronavirus mitigation measures.

Hancock County today officially declared a state of emergency, as Covid-19 has disrupted its governmental services, endangering the health and safety of its citizens. The adopted resolution 2020-014 will allow the Hancock County Board of Supervisors to execute the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, invoke mutual aid agreements, as well as assist the county in applying for state and federal aid.

Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington

Many area towns and county governments have adopted a similar resolution. Although north Iowa’s business district and citizens are feeling the effects of the state’s mitigation containment efforts, Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons and EMS Coordinator Andy Buffington says as of today the entire north Iowa area has yet to report a confirmed case of the Coronavirus.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also voted to close the county government offices effective immediately from the general public, in order to help eliminate any potential virus spread. Government operations will still continue, but the public will have no access to government offices unless by appointment, according to Supervisor Sis Greiman.

The county government offices that are now closed to the public include all of the offices within the Hancock County Courthouse, sheriff’s department, secondary roads county shops, as well as the public health, conservation and veterans affairs offices at 545 State Street in Garner. Property tax payments, motor vehicle licensing, and court fines can all be paid online, through the mail, or via a secured drop box on the east side of the courthouse. If you do not know the amount, call the department in charge. Rayhons urges citizens to have patience until further notice and to support our local small businesses, as they need your help.

Supervisor Jerry Tlach is optimistic that we can get through this crisis together with some economic relief.