Garner Closes City Hall to Public Traffic

Garner Mayor Ken Mick is following the lead of Governor Reynolds and communities across Iowa by issuing an Emergency Proclamation which effectively closes the doors to City Hall and and all municipal facilities to the public according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.

City Council meetings will be discontinued until April 7th. The public library has been closed as of Wednesday and will remain so until further notice. Librarians will be manning curbside pick up for books if orders for the loaned books and audio tapes are made to the library over the phone. Returns should be placed in the exterior drop box.

Those who want to pay bills can use the Skip the Trip program according to Kofoed.

The city may reopen the public facilities as early as April 1st.