Forest City Schools Roll Out Food Program

The Forest City Community School District has set up a “grab and go” lunch and snack for students 18 and younger that will begin Monday, March 23. Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann is excited about the program.

The district will offer a daily, Monday-Friday, pickup at six locations. A lunch and snack may be picked up during these time frames.

The locations are:

City Location Time Forest City In front of the Forest City High School 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Crystal Lake Kluver Community Center parking lot 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Woden St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot 11:40 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. Hanlontown Hanlontown bus stop 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Fertile Public Library parking lot 11:20 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Leland In front of the Leland Post Office Noon – 12:15 p.m.

According to Lehmann, there will be five rotating sack lunch options.

Students will be able to easily identify the food trucks in their neighborhoods according to Lehmann.

After Governor Reynolds closed all schools in Iowa as a precaution to the pandemic, the district has been trying to implement a plan to feed the students during the lunch hour. Lehmann believes that this temporary program is the right fit under the current constraints and climate.

Any questions should be directed to Glenda Keough at gkeough@forestcity.k12.ia.us.