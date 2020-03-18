Forest City School Administrators Study Options

School is out as far as attending physical classrooms is concerned, but the education of students continues as well as the need to feed many of them. During this time when students are home but still studying, school administrators are working on several key issues to make the most of the situation and provide the best educational setting possible.

Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann along with other key officials have been working on a food distribution plan to help those students who may not be able to get a good lunch in during the day.

School officials hope to have the plan accepted and in place by Monday next week.

From the education perspective, online learning may be the direction that the district may take. According to Lehmann, the district is looking to get the learning model in place rather quickly.

Lehmann wants all parents, guardians, teachers, and staff to know that he and the administration appreciate everyone’s patience.